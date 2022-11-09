XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $61.41 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00507531 USD and is down -11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $996,105.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

