Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,531 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Assurant by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,600,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Assurant by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 1.9 %

Assurant stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assurant Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

