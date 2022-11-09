Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,015 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 96.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 202,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,239 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in American International Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

