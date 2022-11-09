Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $585,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $1,445,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.