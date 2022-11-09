Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $640,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

NFG opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

