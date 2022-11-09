Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,435,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in National Instruments by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $299,965. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

