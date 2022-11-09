Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $10,803,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE PBF opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

