Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 20,135 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

