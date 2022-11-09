Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 67.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 245.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.2 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

