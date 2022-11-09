Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

