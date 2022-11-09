Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
