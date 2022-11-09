YES WORLD Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $320,212.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

