Zacks Research Weighs in on Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

MRVL opened at $39.79 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -153.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,637,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

