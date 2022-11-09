ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $326,206.05 and $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00085481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

