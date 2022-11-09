Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Gap Up to $73.84

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $77.29. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 1,979 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

