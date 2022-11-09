Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.29.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 365,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $134.99.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

