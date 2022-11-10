1,043,920 Shares in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,043,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,131,000. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.70% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $4,797,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1,023.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCCA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,780. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.