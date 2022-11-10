1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of IIPR traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.08. 12,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,668. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.