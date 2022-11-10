1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. 615,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The stock has a market cap of $451.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

