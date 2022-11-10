1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,986. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

