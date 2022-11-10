1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

EMTL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

