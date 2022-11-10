1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,576 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $129,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 252.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $950,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 10,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,768. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 969.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

