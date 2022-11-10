1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 6.3 %

INTC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,166,376. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

