1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,754,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 891,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $5,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNG. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.