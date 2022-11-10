162,293 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,000. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 94,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

