175,119 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 178.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,805. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

