21,651 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Insider Activity at IAC

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.