255,111 Shares in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 255,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASEA opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.