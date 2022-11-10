314,104 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 31,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

