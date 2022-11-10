37,636 Shares in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

