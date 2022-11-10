3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $72,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.94. 79,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

