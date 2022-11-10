4,199 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,985,635. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

