5,750 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of CHEF traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

