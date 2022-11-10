5,938 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $178.96 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

