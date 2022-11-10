69,896 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.
Insider Activity
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.