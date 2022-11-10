933 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $15.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.41. 130,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,185. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.59.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.