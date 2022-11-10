95,331 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 95,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. American International Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE AIG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

