9,834 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $315.01 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

