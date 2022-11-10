Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Shares of AAALF remained flat at $31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

