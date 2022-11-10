AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 8.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $264.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.