abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.21 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 76.30 ($0.88). 348,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 686,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.44) to GBX 96 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.62. The stock has a market cap of £314.49 million and a P/E ratio of 635.83.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

