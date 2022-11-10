Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 6700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADN shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

