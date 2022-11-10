accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 647 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,426.17. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($10.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 631.77.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

