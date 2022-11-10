accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
LON:ACSO opened at GBX 647 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,426.17. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($10.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 631.77.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
