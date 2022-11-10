Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79. 30,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 60,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

