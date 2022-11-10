Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79. 30,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 60,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
