ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $11.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

