Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

