Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.54.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
