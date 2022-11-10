Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in October

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

AHEXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 57,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Adecco Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.