adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on adidas from €215.00 ($215.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.