adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on adidas from €215.00 ($215.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.
adidas Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.