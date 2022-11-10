ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.94

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 75519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Mizuho started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,491,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,917 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 283.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 78.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

