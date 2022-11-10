Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

